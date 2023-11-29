Bossip Video

A series that follows five Black witches is back and we’re sharing an exclusive clip that features Vanessa Bell Calloway.

After spellbinding ALLBLK audiences in season one, Wicked City’s sophomore season explores what happens three months after the crew fails to stop a magical slaver named The Handler (Karon Joseph Riley, Ambitions), as members of the Atlanta coven find themselves broken and separated.

A press release reports that Jordan (Shaquita Smith, The Couch) has taken the reigns and she’s running The Mystic Haven but she and Angela (Chantal Maurice, P-Valley) have tried and failed to find Sherise (Chanel Mack, The Harder They Fall) who’s being held captive by The Handler.

Mona (Mercedez McDowell, The Resident) has moved away, and Camille (Taylor Polidore, Snowfall) is put in permanent hiding by her birth mother, Claudette (Rhonda Redette Morman, Hush). Unbeknownst to the coven, Tabitha (Vanessa Bell Calloway, Shameless) and Caden (Malika Blessing, The Perfect Man) are trapped inside a nightmare realm as Claudette exacts her revenge. Meanwhile, Sherise is forced to do The Handler’s bidding at his high-class magical supper club “Obsidian Dream.”

Additional cast of Wicked City season 2 includes some familiar faces and familiar names including India Marie Cross (It Wasn’t Me), Yandy Smith-Harris (Love and Hip Hop Atlanta), Gary Anthony Sturgis (Diary of a Mad Black Woman), Samantha James (Black and Blue), Kamilah Meek (Young Rock), Kurtis D. Glenn (The Assistant 3), Clover J. Adams (Taylor’s Diary), Maurice P. Kerry (Atlanta), Krystal Monique Mosley (Dhoom 3), Michael Silberblatt (Hawkeye), Marco Reese Maldonado (A Killer Romance), Carrie Anne Hunt (Magic Mike XXL), Michael M. Jones (P. Valley) and Sasha McKoon.

Play

‘Wicked City’ Season 2 Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see the ladies ready to battle Julius to free Angela from his spell.

“We’re here for Angela,” says Tabitha (Vanessa Bell Calloway) to a cocky Julius. “I knew you’d come, that is why I waited,” says the sinister leader before offering a proposal. “You cannot stop us, but you can join us. A new world order is inevitable, stand by my side and we can lead our people together.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

Wicked City is now streaming on ALLBLK.