Furiosa Hive, get in formation!

We weren’t ready for the mind-blowing mayhem in WB’s long-awaited trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in the raucous sequel to George Miller‘s Oscar-winning opus Mad Max: Fury Road.

According to the official synopsis, the origins of powerhouse character Furiosa are revealed in the dystopian Mad Max prequel that centers around a younger version of the character made famous by Charlize Theron who falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus.

“Can’t think of a better actress [to play a younger version of her in the film],” said Theron in an interview with ET. “I think she’s going to be totally OK. Without talking to me, she’s going to be absolutely fine,” she added.

“Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe (Chris Hemsworth).

While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

Check out the thunderous trailer below:





Directed by legendary filmmaker George Miller, the bonkers blockbuster also stars Alyla Browne, Tom Burke, Angus Sampson, Daniel Webber, and more.

“It’s the dirtiest and the bloodiest I have ever been, which is saying something, genuinely saying something,” said Joy in an interview with IndieWire. “Any time I get to be dirty or bloody and not perfectly prim and pretty, I’m just having a ball, that’s where I feel most comfortable. So yeah, Furiosa was definitely right up my street.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga thunders into theaters May 24, 2024.