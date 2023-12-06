Bossip Video

There could be a new couple emerging in Hollywood.

Following both of their splits from their respective partners, Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o were seen spending some time together.

The pair went grocery shopping at popular Los Angeles store Erewhon, after which they were seen leaving together. They also seemed to run some other errands, being spotted outside a convenience store and driving together in a Tesla.

Both stars were dressed casually for their day together, with Nyong’o wearing a floral sweatshirt, wide-leg pants and a baseball cap and Jackson sporting a white sweatshirt and a pair of jeans.

This sighting comes after the two were first spotted with a group of friends at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles. Photos published by TMZ on Oct. 19 show the actors standing close to each other in the audience at the show.

Both Lupita and Joshua recently went through breakups, so they seem like the perfect pair to help one another through a rough time.

In October, Jodie Turner-Smith–Jackson’s wife of more than three years– filed for divorce. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reasons for their separation.

A source told PEOPLE at the time it was Turner-Smith’s idea to end the relationship after she “decided she is done.”

”They are on very different paths in life,” the source said. “It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy.”

As for Nyong’o, she was romantically linked to Selema Masekea, going public with their relationship in December 2022.

She announced their breakup on Instagram the same day as the photos of her at the Janelle Monáe concert were published. In her lengthy post, she alluded to some infidelity on her former partner’s part, talking about “trust” and “deception.”