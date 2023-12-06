Bossip Video

Deion Sanders And Tracey Edmonds Call Off 4-Year Engagement

Colorado University Football Head Coach Deion Sanders and Emmy Award-winning producer Tracey Edmonds have called off their engagement, Edmonds announced via Instagram Sunday night.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” Edmonds and Sanders wrote in a joint statement on her Instagram page. “Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!” she concluded, adding praying hands and a red heart emoji.

The pair, both 56, had been engaged since spring 2019 after seven years of dating. After meeting at a movie premiere in 2012, a smitten Sanders asked a friend for Edmonds’ business card. Originally the two met on the premise of producing a reality show, Deion’s Family Playbook, but ended up growing increasingly fond of each other and began dating.

Sanders and Edmonds grew comfortable in a long-distance relationship, citing each of their busy schedules and desire for space as the driving factors.

Sanders, a retired NFL player who had been married twice before told People he loves “what both of us contribute to society and to this world,” while they’re apart from one another. “It’s not just a separation because you want to be separated, it’s a separation because you are active and you are really influencing lives.”

Both Edmonds and Sanders are parents, which helped with the maturity and understanding it takes to maintain a low-contact relationship after so many years. Edmonds shares two kids with singer/producer Babyface while Sanders has 5 kids from his previous marriages.

In 2019, Tracey shared their engagement announcement via IG in a heartwarming Valentine’s Day post.

“Happy Valentine’s Day Fam! Sending LOVE to MY LOVE/MY FIANCÉ @deionsanders! â¤ï¸ðŸ’,” “God is SO GOOD! We’re 8 years in, made it through the storms TOGETHER, and will be spending the rest of our lives TOGETHER!”

We’re sorry to hear the news of this split but wish them nothing hut the best.

Did this celebrity break up shock you?!