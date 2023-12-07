Bossip Video

This is such a sad story that sounds like an absolute nightmare for a family during the holidays.

Former NFL footballer Sergio Brown was a fugitive from justice until law enforcement caught up with him in Mexico and had him extradited to the United States (We’re side-eyeing you, U.S. government. Shanquella Robinson’s killer needs to be extradited to Mexico!). BOSSIP reported on the case back in October as Brown was charged with the first-degree murder of his mother 73-year-old mother Myrtle Brown and attempting to conceal her dead body.

According to a new CNN report, Brown appeared in a Cook County Court in Chicago to answer for the charges where he pleaded not guilty to all counts. Brown lived with his mother in the suburb of Maywood and on Sept. 16, 2023, a former neighbor found her body wrapped inside of several sheets near the house after the family had reported both persons missing. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Myrtle had died as a result of blunt-force trauma and ruled the death a homicide. Upon searching the home, police realized that many of Myrtle’s items like iPad, cell phone, and credit cards were missing. Sergio was seen by surveillance cameras burning several items in a makeshift fire pit on September 14.

While it seems very unlikely that Sergio did not commit this heinous matricide, we’ll let the criminal justice system do what they do while we keep a close eye on the details that are released publicly about this case.