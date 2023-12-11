We’re just a day away from the eleventh episode of on of our favorite new shows of 2023, FOUND and we’re excited to share a sneak preview clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode.
In the clip below, Gabi’s team meets with new prospective clients and learn about their son, who went recently went missing. It turns out police officers were initially very responsive, but then the officer assigned to the case stopped returning their calls. That behavior led them to believe the police might be hiding something.
Check out the clip below:
Well we certainly weren’t expecting that. Were you?
Here’s more about Episode 111 “MISSING WHILE INTERRACIAL”:
When a Black man goes missing his family turns to M&A, but suspicions begin to swirl when he’s implicated in the disappearance of a white woman. Gabi digs in on her search for Annie, the girl she saw at the cabin. Sir reveals why he kidnapped Gabi.
We see what they did there with those “swirling’ suspicions. We’re still in shock at Trent not living up to his duties. That sounds so unlike him.
New episodes of FOUND air Tuesdays at 10PM on NBC. Episodes stream the following day on Peacock.
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.