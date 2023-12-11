Bossip Video

We’re just a day away from the eleventh episode of on of our favorite new shows of 2023, FOUND and we’re excited to share a sneak preview clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode.

In the clip below, Gabi’s team meets with new prospective clients and learn about their son, who went recently went missing. It turns out police officers were initially very responsive, but then the officer assigned to the case stopped returning their calls. That behavior led them to believe the police might be hiding something.

Check out the clip below:

Well we certainly weren’t expecting that. Were you?

Here’s more about Episode 111 “MISSING WHILE INTERRACIAL”:

When a Black man goes missing his family turns to M&A, but suspicions begin to swirl when he’s implicated in the disappearance of a white woman. Gabi digs in on her search for Annie, the girl she saw at the cabin. Sir reveals why he kidnapped Gabi.

We see what they did there with those “swirling’ suspicions. We’re still in shock at Trent not living up to his duties. That sounds so unlike him.

New episodes of FOUND air Tuesdays at 10PM on NBC. Episodes stream the following day on Peacock.