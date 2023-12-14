Bossip Video

Kenneka Jenkins died in a tragic and heartbreaking way and her family was intent on getting whatever justice they could from those who held liability for her passing. For those who do not remember or are unaware, Jenkins was found frozen to death inside a deep freezer in the kitchen of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont on Sept. 10, 2017. Although the circumstances surround her death still aren’t clear, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the property, parent company, security firm, and restaurant. The basis of the suit was that someone should have been monitoring the security cameras and safety protocol should have been adhered to to prevent such an incident.

back in August of this year but the details of the settlement were just released this past Tuesday. According to CBSNews, Kenneka's family agreed to a $10 million settlement, $3.5 million of which will go to the lawyers, $6000 to pay for her funeral, and the remaining $6.4 million will be divided between Kenneka's mother, Tereasa Martin, and two other family members. Initially, both sides asked that the details be sealed but a judge denied the claim for unknown reasons.

There are still a great many questions about whether or not Kenneka fell victim to foul play and how the police could have mishandled the case so badly. ‘

Beyond the financial compensation, we hope that Kenneka’s family is addressing their trauma and living the best lives they can considering the situation.