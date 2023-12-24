Bossip Video

As Christmas quickly approaches, BET+ is streaming films featuring your fave stars. These films feature not only familiar faces but they also have comedy, drama, and relatable content for you and your family to enjoy.

See some Santa-ready standouts below.

Favorite Son Christmas

Favorite Son Christmas stars Tank, Serayah MC Lyte, and Darrell Walls and details what happens when a Pastor (played by Tank) and his siblings try to put their bygones aside to have a gospel group reunion concert.

Can the “favorite son” pull it off?

After the death of their father, Blain has taken over the Graceway Church as Pastor, but their finances are in dire straits. Looking to the Jubilee to save the day, First Lady Rita suggests a SO GIFTED reunion to rouse the necessary ticket sales. Will the brothers and their wives overcome old gripes and truly reconcile for this Christmas reunion to be successful?





Whatever It Takes

Whatever It Takes stars Kandi, Tami Roman, Brely Evans, and AJ Johnson as friends who wind up in an uncomfortable situation when one of them falls for the other’s son.

Can the May/December romance survive? Someone might have to do “whatever it takes” to make sure it’s not just a holiday hookup even if that means risking ending a friendship.

It’s Thanksgiving weekend, snow is falling, Christmas is on the horizon and the promises of the New Year are near. Navigating careers, life, and the nuances of friendship, five women bond over the imperfections in their love lives. The holidays bring some of them their greatest wishes and others their most profound losses.





Are you watching these BET+ films this holiday season?