As Christmas quickly approaches, BET+ is streaming films featuring your fave stars. These films feature not only familiar faces but they also have comedy, drama, and relatable content for you and your family to enjoy.
See some Santa-ready standouts below.
Favorite Son Christmas
Favorite Son Christmas stars Tank, Serayah MC Lyte, and Darrell Walls and details what happens when a Pastor (played by Tank) and his siblings try to put their bygones aside to have a gospel group reunion concert.
Can the “favorite son” pull it off?
After the death of their father, Blain has taken over the Graceway Church as Pastor, but their finances are in dire straits. Looking to the Jubilee to save the day, First Lady Rita suggests a SO GIFTED reunion to rouse the necessary ticket sales. Will the brothers and their wives overcome old gripes and truly reconcile for this Christmas reunion to be successful?
Whatever It Takes
Whatever It Takes stars Kandi, Tami Roman, Brely Evans, and AJ Johnson as friends who wind up in an uncomfortable situation when one of them falls for the other’s son.
Can the May/December romance survive? Someone might have to do “whatever it takes” to make sure it’s not just a holiday hookup even if that means risking ending a friendship.
It’s Thanksgiving weekend, snow is falling, Christmas is on the horizon and the promises of the New Year are near. Navigating careers, life, and the nuances of friendship, five women bond over the imperfections in their love lives.
The holidays bring some of them their greatest wishes and others their most profound losses.
Are you watching these BET+ films this holiday season?
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.