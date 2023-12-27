Throughout 2023, celebrities have been popping out little ones left and right!
From first time mothers and fathers to celebs that decided to make their families one baby bigger, take a walk down memory lane to revisit all of the celebrities that have given birth this year:
Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson welcomed their first baby together, son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, in February.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Almost five months after Chrissy Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti in January, she and husband John Legend also welcomed son Wren Alexander via surrogate.
“Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love,” she wrote via Instagram on June 28. “We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. … Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum
Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum welcomed their first baby together, a son, via surrogate in January. In November, they welcomed their second child, a baby girl.
Sanya Richards-Ross & Aaron Ross
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Sanya Richards-Ross gave birth to her second baby with her husband on December 19.
Ciara & Russell Wilson
Ciara and Wilson welcomed their third child together, Amora Princess Wilson, on December 11. The couple shared the baby’s name via Instagram alongside a photo of their newborn daughter.
“9lbs 1oz. We Love You so much,” they wrote.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
The reality star and the musician, who married in May 2022, reportedly welcomed their first baby together in early November. They named their son Rocky Thirteen.
Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian
The tennis star and her husband announced the arrival of their second child on August 22.
“Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams captioned a TikTok video that showed her and Ohanian sitting with daughter Olympia before they brought their new baby into the frame.
Uzo Aduba
The Orange is the New Black alum announced on November 30 that she had given birth to her first baby, daughter Adaiba Lee Nonyem.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP reportedly welcomed their second child, a son named Riot, on August 21.
Neymar & Bruna Biancardi
The Brazilian soccer player and his ex-girlfriend, Biancardi, announced the birth of their first child together on October 7.
“Our Mavie came to complete our lives â¤ï¸ ðŸ™ðŸ¼,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post. “Welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us … thank you for choosing us âœ¨.”
Alia Shawkat
The Arrested Development alum was pictured without her baby bump while carrying an infant in November. She has not announced the name or sex of the baby nor the identity of her child’s father.
Chanel Iman & Davon Godchaux
The supermodel and her fiancé welcomed their first baby together, daughter Capri Summer, on September 19.
Gordon Ramsay & Tana Ramsay
“It’s been a nerve-wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle,” Tana, who has been married to the TV chef since 1996, wrote on Instagram on November 11. “Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ¼.”
Sean McVay & Veronika McVay
The LA Rams coach welcomed his first baby with his wife on October 24.
The couple confirmed the news via the team’s official social media channels, writing, “LA Rams Transactions: Delivered Jordan John McVay.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo & Mariah Riddlesprigger
The Milwaukee Bucks star and his fiancée announced they welcomed their third baby together in September.
“Welcome Home Eva Brooke Antetokounmpo ðŸ¤,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on September 17. “Daddy’s Little Girl and Brothers’ Baby Sister ðŸ‘¦ðŸ½ðŸ‘¦ðŸ½ðŸ‘§ðŸ½.”
Henry Golding & Liv Lo
The Crazy Rich Asians star confirmed on October 10 that he and his wife welcomed baby No. 2 together.
“The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other,” Golding captioned an Instagram video.
LaKeith Stanfield & Kasmere Trice
LaKeith Stanfield announced in July that he and Trice had welcomed their first baby together.
“If you’re fortunate enough in this life, you get to see your wildest imaginations manifested before your eyes. I am endlessly grateful to God for being able to achieve some of those things,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a series of photos. “The best part of it all was being gifted by the most high, a gorgeously intelligent and spiritually magnetic person to share life with. You too, can also turn those hopes into reality and work (and I do mean work) to bring about great things in this challenging, wonderful, terrifying, hilarious, painful, pleasure-filled experience called life. In any storm we stand unified and work to create conditions for the perfect breeze within ourselves. I love you and congratulations on motherhood. ðŸŒ¹.”
Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale
The estranged couple welcomed their third child together nearly six months after announcing they were getting a divorce.
“Cohen Ace James ♠ï¸ Wednesday Sept 27, 2023 xo,” Gale captioned a slideshow of Instagram pics on October 2.
Lindsay Lohan & Bader Shammas
Us confirmed via Lohan’s rep on July 17 that she “welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai.”
Naomi Osaka & Cordae
Multiple outlets reported on July 11 that the tennis star welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with her ex-boyfriend Cordae.
Da Brat & Jesseca Harris-Dupart
The couple welcomed their first child together on July 6.
“True Legend Harris-Dupart @truelegendhd was born 7/6/23 at 8:30pm coming it at 7k s 8oz , 20inches long and as PERFECT as ever ðŸ’–ðŸ’–ðŸ’–,” the pair both wrote via Instagram on July 7. “We are overwhelmed with love, Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”
Naomi Campbell
The supermodel announced the arrival of her second child, a baby boy, on June 29.
“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her daughter holding the newborn’s hand. “It’s never too late to become a mother.”
Francisco Lindor & Katia Reguero Lindor
The MLB star and his wife announced the arrival of their second child, daughter Amapola Chloé, via Instagram on June 17.
Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira
The singer and his wife announced the birth of their first child together on June 18, Father’s Day.
“God’s timing is always perfect,” the pair wrote via Instagram. “Happy Father’s Day ♥ï¸.”
Jonah Hill & Olivia Millar
A rep for the actor confirmed to Us on June 2 that he and his girlfriend welcomed their first child.
