Throughout 2023, celebrities have been popping out little ones left and right!

From first time mothers and fathers to celebs that decided to make their families one baby bigger, take a walk down memory lane to revisit all of the celebrities that have given birth this year:

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson welcomed their first baby together, son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, in February.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Almost five months after Chrissy Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti in January, she and husband John Legend also welcomed son Wren Alexander via surrogate.

“Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love,” she wrote via Instagram on June 28. “We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. … Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum welcomed their first baby together, a son, via surrogate in January. In November, they welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Sanya Richards-Ross & Aaron Ross

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Sanya Richards-Ross gave birth to her second baby with her husband on December 19.

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Ciara and Wilson welcomed their third child together, Amora Princess Wilson, on December 11. The couple shared the baby’s name via Instagram alongside a photo of their newborn daughter. “9lbs 1oz. We Love You so much,” they wrote. Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker The reality star and the musician, who married in May 2022, reportedly welcomed their first baby together in early November. They named their son Rocky Thirteen. Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian The tennis star and her husband announced the arrival of their second child on August 22. “Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams captioned a TikTok video that showed her and Ohanian sitting with daughter Olympia before they brought their new baby into the frame. Uzo Aduba The Orange is the New Black alum announced on November 30 that she had given birth to her first baby, daughter Adaiba Lee Nonyem. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Rihanna and A$AP reportedly welcomed their second child, a son named Riot, on August 21. Neymar & Bruna Biancardi The Brazilian soccer player and his ex-girlfriend, Biancardi, announced the birth of their first child together on October 7. “Our Mavie came to complete our lives â¤ï¸ ðŸ™ðŸ¼,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post. “Welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us … thank you for choosing us âœ¨.” Alia Shawkat

The Arrested Development alum was pictured without her baby bump while carrying an infant in November. She has not announced the name or sex of the baby nor the identity of her child’s father.

Chanel Iman & Davon Godchaux The supermodel and her fiancé welcomed their first baby together, daughter Capri Summer, on September 19.

Gordon Ramsay & Tana Ramsay

“It’s been a nerve-wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle,” Tana, who has been married to the TV chef since 1996, wrote on Instagram on November 11. “Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ¼.”