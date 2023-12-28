Bossip Video

Add “doing your job” to the list of things that we can’t do in America while being Black.

It didn’t take long for the Christmas spirit to wear off from a Houston, Texas Karen who thought herself the guardian of package delivery. A viral video is currently circulating the web showing a Black woman Amazon delivery driver being accosted and attacked by a spoiled bag of mayonnaise while attempting to drop off packages to The Belle Meade at River Oaks apartment building.

According to an ABC 13 report, the driver’s name is Jamaiya Miller, and has worked for Amazon for two years prior to this incident. It is obvious based on the video that the old white lady is a bald-faced liar in regards to who was doing the attacking as the driver remained as polite and professional as she possibly could considering the situation. There was also a second Karen who threatened to call security, not on the accosting Karen, but on Jamaiya.

Here’s what Miller told ABC 13:

“If they really thought it was a problem, they could have contacted security or the concierge himself instead of trying to physically approach me and become aggressive,” Miller said. “Being a Black woman in a rich white neighborhood, mostly white neighborhood, I did think the people would believe those residents – being that they’re older white women.”

Miller has filed a police report and is looking to pursue all criminal and civil avenues for justice.

We hope she takes every red cent out of that crinkly soup cookie’s pockets. Then maybe she’ll learn to mind her muthaf***in’ business.