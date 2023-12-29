Bossip Video

We love to see it!

Future‘s FreeWishes Foundation made dreams come true at their 14th Annual “I Am A Dreamer” Holiday Pop-up and Christmas Dinner where Atlanta families in need were gifted toys, electronics, and essential items while surrounded by love and support.

The charitable foundation partnered with Bentley Atlanta and Greg Mabry’s Mabry Family Foundation to treat 15 families to bowling, laser tag, face painting, caricature drawings, stocking stuffing, a live DJ, and everything on their wish lists.

“Everyone deserves to have a Merry Christmas no matter who they are and where they are financially,” said Future about the feel-good event. “Our FreeWishes Foundation is always excited to give back, especially during Christmas.”

For the past two years, families were treated to a shopping spree at Target courtesy of the foundation. In previous years, Future and the Foundation provided gifts for thousands of families in the Kirkwood community where he grew up.

“The holidays are the worst time of year to be in financial hardship–not because of selfish demands, but because of the pressure to feel normal. When there isn’t enough money to get a tree, decorate, or get gifts–it’s painful,” said Future’s sister Tia Wilburn who serves as Executive Director of FreeWishes. “If you’ve ever experienced this type of heartbreak as a kid, you know how gut-wrenching that can be. So, we’ve consistently tried to ensure that many families in need receive the help and gifts they need.”

Founded by Future, his mother Stephanie Jester and sister, the FreeWishes Foundation continues to make an indelible impact in the Atlanta metro area. Earlier this year, they made headlines by opening a S.T.E.A.M lab for young students from marginalized areas of Georgia.

Giving back has always been a priority for Future and the foundation which offers scholarships, health and wellness initiatives, holiday givebacks, and Senior citizen assistance.

Check out more pics from the event below:

To help make a difference with the FreeWishes Foundation, you can email them at info@FreeWishes.org and visit their site here.