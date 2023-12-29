Bossip Video

2023 took a toll on a lot of us, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a ton of celebrities felt it, too.

To make yourself feel better about everything you went through the past 365 days, check out our list of the biggest celebrity break-ups that went down this year:

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

It was revealed this year that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are divorcing after four years of marriage.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in early September, in a filing that claimed “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

Jeannie Mai Jenkins & Jeezy

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai on Sept. 14 in Atlanta, Georgia. The couple were married for two-and-a-half years and share one daughter.

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez went their separate ways just two years after tying the knot in May 2021.

The singer and the luxury real estate agent separated earlier this year and “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” ever since.

Cardi B & Offset

Cardi B confirmed her split on Offset during an Instagram Live in December, saying “I have been single for a minute now.” It’s not clear if either party has filed for divorce.

Deion Sanders & Tracey Edmonds

On Dec. 3, Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds announced that they have ended their engagement.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” the pair wrote in a joint statement on Instagram.

Rauw Alejandro & Rosalía

It was confirmed at the end of July that Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro went their separate ways. The couple, who had just announced their engagement in March, broke up after more than three years together.

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner

After less than a year of dating, PEOPLE confirmed in December that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner had called it quits.

Mariah Carey & Brian Tanaka

Following speculation surrounding Bryan’s absence from Mariah’s tour, Page Six confirmed that the couple split after seven years together.

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello split after seven years of marriage, sources confirmed to PEOPLE in mid July.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson

According to reports from TMZ, Jodie filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” with a listed date of separation of September 13.

Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman

It was confirmed on March 1 that Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman were officially ending their marriage after nine years.

“Love is a beautiful thing,” Pittman said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Billy Porter & Adam Smith

It was revealed in July that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith went their separate ways.

“I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years,” the Pose actor’s rep revealed at the time. “The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter.”

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn

After six years of dating, and months of rumors that they had called it quits, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up in April.

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor announced that she and Iman had ended their ten year relationship in an Instagram post this year.

“Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” she wrote, in part. “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval

After nine years together, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix broke up in March 2023.

As seen on Vanderpump Rules, Madix ended the relationship after discovering that Sandoval cheated on her with her costar and friend Raquel Leviss.

Khadijah Haqq & Bobby McCray

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray ended their marriage after 13 years. The actress announced her separation from the former NFL player on Instagram on Aug. 18.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

On Aug. 16, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split up after 14 months of marriage. Later that day, reports revealed that Asghari filed for divorce from the singer.

Eva Marcille & Michael Sterling

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling put an end to their relationship after four years of marriage.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from the lawyer on March 23, stating that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson

TMZ reports that Tina Knowles filed for divorce on July 26, listing the date of separation as the previous Tuesday and citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.