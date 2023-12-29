Bossip Video

Why do conservatives have such an aversion to the truth? It’s like they are deathly allergic to stating well-known facts.

Nikki Haley is one of those conservatives. She probably carries around an EpiPen just in case someone asks a simple question that has an equally simple answer. Recently, during a townhall in New Hampshire, the Republican presidential hopeful was asked what was the cause of the Civil War. Haley responded that the question was “difficult” and continued saying, “basically how government was going to run — the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do.”

Holy euphemism, Batman! Why was it so hard to say, “Slavery. The Civil War was about half of the country wanting slavery and half of the country denouncing slavery”? It should be as easy as saying, “Hitler was bad.” It shouldn’t require pussyfooting and toe-tapping yet here we are.

Haley has subsequently been blasted for her mealy-mouthed response and one of her loudest attackers has been former CNN anchor Don Lemon. For those who don’t remember, Lemon was rightfully blasted for saying that women are only in “their prime” from ages 20 to maybe 40 when referring to 51-year-old Haley.

According to USAToday, in the wake of her easily avoidable faux pas, Haley gave an interview to The Pulse of NH and dropped a remix of her previous antebellum answer:

“Of course the Civil War was about slavery. We know that. That’s the easy part.”

Oh, NOW it’s “easy”…