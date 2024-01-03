Bossip Video

As streaming services continue to dominate entertainment, Best Buy is removing physical media like DVDs and Blu-rays from its shelves this year.

Back in the golden age of television you could pay one single bill and have access to hundreds of channels but somehow streaming has taken over and we’ve all agreed to pay for multiple services. Despite streaming adding more bills and being more expensive overall, consumers are still abandoning physical media like DVDs and Blu-ray Discs.

According to Consequence.net, Best Buy is delivering one of the biggest blows to traditional physical media and is pulling it from its shelves completely over lack of demand. The retailer has been one of the biggest suppliers of physical media with a moderate portion of their stores dedicated to discs.

This will mean no more “Blue Box Exclusive” DVDs, Blu-ray Discs, or 4K versions in-store or online.

“To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago,” Best Buy shared in a statement to The Associated Press. “Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy.”

The shocking news comes only a few months after Netflix terminated its groundbreaking DVD-by-mail option that introduced the company to consumers. If you are a Blu-ray Disc enthusiast don’t fret as Walmart, Target, and Amazon will still carry physical media. Granted it will not be as extensive as Best Buy, but at least options will still be available. Eventually, discs will be a thing of the past. If you have family that is still sticking to DVDs check on them as today’s news is a sad day for them.