Another day, another example of Boosie being homophobic.

Earlier this week, the rapper revealed that he walked out of The Color Purple movie over its portrayal of Miss Celie’s romantic relationship with Suge Avery.

He explained that he left the theater because the film seemed like a gay love story, which he didn’t want his daughters to witness.

“I HAD TO WALK OUT THIS COLOR PURPLE MOVIE ( N TWO OTHER OLDER COUPLES WALKED OUT ALSO.) ðŸ¿ BECAUSE I HAD MY LITTLE GIRLS WITH ME N IT SEEMED LIKE A ðŸŒˆ LOVE STORYâ€¼ï¸” he tweeted. “GOOD ACTING BUT WHOEVER WROTE THE SCRIPT IS PUSHING THE NARRATIVE HARD â€¼ï¸ AS A PARENT I WILL NOT LET MY LITTLE GIRL WATCH THIS FILMâœ….”

Fans immediately started slamming Boosie in the replies, pointing out all of the things that the rapper was fine with his kids seeing in the film before the lesbian relationship was portrayed.

“To Boosie, the domestic abuse, underage marriage, and assault and r*** are fine but it’s the women kissing that got him to walk out,” one user replied. “All which happened before they kissed.”

Others pointed out the fact that this isn’t a new storyline to the film, insisting Boosie must not have ever seen the original or done any research before taking his daughters.

“The romance between Shug and Celie is prominently featured. That was a huge part of Celie’s self-discovery. That’s prominent in the first film,” one follower pointed out. “I f**k with you bro but this one on you for not doing your homework.”

And just like any other time Boosie has pointed out his homophobia, a lot of people suggested that the rapper is uncomfortable with gay storylines because of some inner struggle with his sexuality–which he continues to deny. He went on to double down on his decision to walk out of the film, accusing people of bullying him for always suggesting that he’s gay just for not believing in the “narrative that’s being pushed.”