College Football’s “bowl weekend” had an unlikely highlight in the form of the Pop-Tarts mascot who instantly won fans over.

January is the most stressful time for college football fans as Bowl Season is underway signaling that the end of the season is near. For the second year in a row, a mascot has transcended the actual game and dominated the chatter on social media. Last year the Cheez-It mascot stole the show by jumping into teams’ touchdown celebrations and being everywhere all at once.

Now this year, the Pop-Tarts mascot made waves by successfully entertaining the masses. After being captured on camera, the adorable mascot almost immediately went viral and was a highlight of the forgettable Pop-Tarts Bowl matchup between Kansas State and NC State.

Once the Pop-Tarts Bowl championship celebration began, the Mascot pulled out all the stops. They were front and center plugging the brand and dishing out viral moments back to back.

According to CBS Sports, the mascot was played by the same person who performs as the Chicago Bulls’ “Benny The Bull.”

To end the night, The Pop-Tart climbed atop a toaster, waved goodbye, and came out as an edible Pop-Tart much to fans’ delight.

