Aderrien Murry‘s shooting was a subject that BOSSIP dedicated extensive time covering. The 11-year-old was shot by an Indianola, Mississippi police officer after the boy’s mother called 911 about an angry boyfriend who was terrorizing their home. When Sergeant Greg Capers arrived on the seen and entered the home, weapon drawn, he shot Aderrien in the chest when he came into living room.

Fortunately, Murry survived despite suffering a collapsed lung, lacerated liver and fractured ribs, but it goes without saying that both Aderrien and his mother are deeply traumatized by what they experienced that night. Post shooting, Aderrien has given several interviews expressing how his mental health has been affected. According to The Independent, the body camera footage of that night has been begrudgingly released by Mississippi law enforcement officials and now we get to see just how quickly Sgt. Capers was to pull the trigger on his service weapon while aiming at the 4-foot-10-inch child holding his hands up in the air.

The family has retained the legal services of attorney Carlos Moore and filed a $5 million civil lawsuit against Capers, the city, and the police chief.

Warning: The following footage can be disturbing to watch. It is not graphic and the video is paused at the moment the shooting occurs, however, please take stock of your mental health before pressing play.

Back in December 2023, a grand jury decided that Capers didn’t commit any criminal infractions and declined to file charges against him. We sincerely hope that this family bankrupts the city of Indianola.