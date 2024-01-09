Bossip Video

After missing 25 games due to being suspended, Ja Morant will now miss the rest of the season to undergo shoulder surgery.

Ja Morant is the face of the Memphis Grizzlies and what many would call their only shot at an NBA Championship. To start this season he missed 25 games after being suspended for his second social media gun-flashing incident. During his time away from the team, the Grizzlies struggled to hit a winning streak or find chemistry but once he returned they recorded six wins in less than 10 games.

Now, however, it looks like things have come to an end for Morant’s season.

According to ESPN, Memphis’ hope has been taken away as an MRI revealed a labrum tear in Ja’s shoulder. This will require surgery and sideline him for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

The Memphis Grizzlies released a statement on Morant saying:

At Saturday’s training session, Morant suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder. Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear. Morant will undergo season-ending surgery and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season.

If you’ve paid any attention to the NBA over the last few seasons you know the young Grizzlies team is fun to watch and the squad has great chemistry. Hopefully, Ja can make a full recovery before it’s too late and that chemistry becomes a thing of the past.