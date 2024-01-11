Ready To Love is returning tomorrow and its host is dishing on its ninth season while responding to calls for an older edition featuring golden-aged singles.

Tommy Miles has traveled across the country guiding sexy singles as they seek love, and now he’s landed in Fort Worth, Texas for the latest installment of the spicy series.

As previously reported, in season 9 premiering Friday, January 12 at 8 PM ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, there will once again be 20 successful and striking Black men and women searching for lasting love.

To find it, however, they’ll have to endure Tommy’s tests that will include a variety of challenges, and curve balls, which viewers have come to expect from the funnyman.

Not only will there be twists, but Tommy told Managing Editor Dani Canada that there will be love triangles including one centered around an unnamed gentleman that catches “everyone’s” eye.

“There is more than a curve ball, there is a guy and errybody love him,” said Tommy. “Errybody! I want you to tune in, you’ll be able to see immediately who we’re talking about. Let’s just ride it to the end and see what happens with the one everybody likes.”

He also shared that contrary to popular belief the Fort Worth streets are “hot” so this show was needed by those serious about finding love.

“They really wanted to find something like this journey so they could find something genuine because those streets must be hot, real hot!” said Tommy.

While also dishing on the forthcoming premiere and the season where people are truly seeking romance, Tommy also weighed on a looming question about a potential geriatric season.

Several Ready To Love watchers have wondered what would happen if the series recruited singles who are in their “golden” years instead of singles in their 30s and 40s. According to some watchers, the more mature crowd is truly ready to love and they deserve to find it on OWN.

“Everywhere I go the 60+ crowd is pulling my coattails saying ‘give us a shot,'” Tommy told BOSSIP. “I think we should do maybe a four day weekend and let’s see what that mixing feels like,” Tommy told BOSSIP. ” “Coming up is MLK weekend, it would beg great to have 20 singles; 10 men ,10 women, who are 60 plus. I think that’s a great tester before we go on a longer journey. That’s a good weekend special right there.”

Would YOU watch an older edition of Ready To Love?

Elsewhere in the convo Tommy dished on potential #RTL seasons in Chicago, New York, and L.A., reacted to our thoughts on potential additions for Ready To Love: Make A Move season two, and shared some advice for newly engaged Ready To Love success story, Kamil and Cornelius.

Watch our exclusive with Tommy below.

The new season of Ready To Love Premieres on Friday, January 12 @ 8 PM ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.