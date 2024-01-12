Bossip Video

As if the world wasn’t excited enough for Usher’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, the star dropped a trailer to tease us all even more.

The “Caught Up” singer unveiled a trailer for this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, promising a performance that’s “30 years in the making.”

Incorporating incredible footage from over three decades, the teaser features appearances from fans and famous faces including Lebron James, J Balvin, Jung Kook and, of course, Usher.

It was revealed back in September that Usher would be this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, something the singer seems endlessly excited for.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” he said in a statement at the time. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

This highly-anticipated performance from Usher comes following 2023’s inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Rihanna. The “Diamonds” singer broke viewing records when she unveiled her second pregnancy during the performance, leaving big shoes for any other performers to fill. But, if there’s anyone that can live up to such high expectations: it’s Usher.

The Grammy winner will perform his catalogue of greatest hits at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during the big game Feb. 11.

To get ready for the upcoming Halftime Show, fans can pre-add USHER’s highly anticipated ninth studio album Coming Home, which drops Feb. 9 on Apple Music.