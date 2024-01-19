Bossip Video

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is on the way

We’re less than a year away from experiencing Tiana’s Bayou Adventure which received a stunning new update courtesy of Louisiana’s master blacksmith Darryl Reeves.

The custom handcrafted weathervane is located at one of the high points of the long-awaited ride that will open at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida later this year.

Whether it’s historic wrought iron fences or intricately designed custom pieces, Darryl’s signature metalwork is displayed across New Orleans and around the world.

With over 50 years of service to his craft and city, the third generation master blacksmith and Vietnam Veteran was the perfect choice to bring his brilliance to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

“I take metal and do anything I want with it,” he said proudly in an interview with Disney Parks Blog. “To have a free hand to design and fabricate the weathervane for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure…that’s an honor.”

Working alongside his apprentice, Karina Roca, Darryl crafted the weathervane using centuries old techniques with a subtle African flair.

Check out the intriguing creative process in the video below:

As previously reported, one of Walt Disney Imagineering’s highest priorities is bringing the authenticity of New Orleans to the ride that tells the story of Princess Tiana’s journey to open Tiana’s Foods.

Soon, we’ll finally get to experience that magical journey but, until then, guests can enjoy Tiana’s Palace which opened at Walt Disneyland Resort last September.

The New Orleans-inspired restaurant serves gumbo, beignets, mac & cheese, cajun spiced half chicken, beef po’boy sandwiches, gulf shrimp and grits, Muffuletta Sandwiches, and more.

Inspired by The Princess and the Frog, Tiana’s Palace headlined a lineup of new and updated experiences at Disneyland Resort.