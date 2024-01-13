Bossip Video

It’s a wrap for Anderson .Paak’s marriage of more than a decade to his low-key love, Jae Lin.

The bombastic bob-wearer keeps his personal life under wraps, so news of the split comes as a shock. Many didn’t even know that Anderson (born Brandon Paak Anderson) was married with children throughout his career. TMZ reports the Silk Sonic singer filed for divorce on Friday after 13 years of marriage.

Unlike many recent bombshell celebrity divorces, the filing doesn’t give much detail about why the couple split. It seems somewhat abrupt, with no indication of how long the relationship was on the rocks either. For the date of their separation, Anderson simply wrote “TBD.”

The only thing that’s explicit in the divorce paperwork so far is that Anderson plans to “Leave The Door Open” for copacetic co-parenting. Instead of an all-or-nothing custody battle, Anderson requested joint legal and physical custody with Jae Lin. They share two sons, Soul, 13, and Shine, 6.

In a 2016 interview on The Breakfast Club, the Grammy winner opened up about the marriage. He had a short first marriage to a girl he met at church when he was young, but said Jae Lin was “the one that matters.”

Their romance started after they met as students at the same music school. Anderson worked there as a teaching assistant to afford to stay enrolled. Jae Lin stayed by his side while he struggled to make it as an artist.

In addition to homelessness and couch-surfing after a marijuana farm fired Anderson, the couple became parents shortly after tying the knot. Anderson gave his wife all the credit as the real risk-taker in their relationship.

“She’s the one who came from Korea, didn’t speak [any] English, she’s [the one who has] the balls,” he said, according to Daily Mail UK.

Despite the divorce, Anderson’s next project is a family affair. He recently announced his directorial debut with the upcoming film, K-Pops! His eldest son, Soul, will star in the feature film. Anderson, who is also Black and Korean, plans to explore the “funnier aspects of the experience” of growing up with two races and cultures.

“I wanted to write a movie that would explore [the dynamics of growing up biracial] and those familial relationships,” he said.

Earlier this week, he also announced the season 2 premiere of .Paak House Radio on Apple Music.