Shut ‘Em Down Drizzy!!!

Drake drops album and causes eager fans to shut down NYC!!! Pop the hood for more!!

Over 15, 000 heads hit NYC to see the Canuck MC perform during the Paper’s Sounds Like Paper concert series.

Drake managed to draw the masses for a free concert that never got off the ground. NYC PD shut it down due to safety concerns. So that means many groupie chicks, backpacker’s and hipsters had to kick rocks back to wherever.

Drake told AllHipHop.com,

“I am humbled by the crowd that showed up in support of my performance and the release of Thank Me Later,” Drake told AllHipHop.com in an exclusive statement. “I love performing for my fans but unfortunately the show was canceled by the NYPD due to over crowding, leaving me without the chance to give my fans a real show.”

So don’t worry all you come-up chicks! You’ll have your chance to stalk and flash your satchel bag breasts to Drake, but only if you pay to see him! No more freebies! Drake’s, “Thank Me Later”, album has already sold out in stores. Reports show that his album is already No. 1 on the iTune charts as well. Mad love to this kid for holding strong with all this hype surrounding him! Question remains on whether or not his career will mirror that of the Camel’s, or hyped-up and now “Where the Hell Is He” Canibus? Time will tell.

Source