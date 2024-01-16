Bossip Video

Quinta Brunson is making history once again.

With her Emmy win for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy, Brunson became just the second Black actress to receive the award. The Abbott Elementary creator also became the first Black woman to win in 42 years at Monday’s 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The last Black woman to take home the honor was Isabel Sanford in 1961, who won for her role in The Jeffersons. Alongside Ayo Edebiri’s win, this year marked the first time a pair of Black actresses won the two comedy categories in the same year.

“Thank you so much just I don’t know why I’m so emotional,” Brunson began while accepting the award. “I think just like, the Carol Burnett of it all.” Quinta continued, “Thank you so much I love making Abbott Elementary so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy, and I say it every time and I just love comedy so much that I am so happy to be able to get this.” “I didn’t prepare anything because I just didn’t think… Oh god,” the star gushed. “I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much. I love my husband. I’m so happy. I love my cast. Oh, I love Abbott Elementary. Thank you so much.”

You can watch Quinta Brunson’s emotional speech down below: