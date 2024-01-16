If a story starts with “Alright, so boom,” you know it’s about to be a good one.

That’s the vibe of our brand-new podcast of the same name, hosted by Nzinga Imani, Rae Holliday and Janeé Bolden. Digging into the origin stories of celebs is kind of our thing, and every week, we’ll go into all the behind-the-scenes details about your faves.

This week, we’re talking to celebrity stylist Tameka Foster. The entrepreneur and mom of five —who’s pulled together iconic looks for megastars like ex-husband Usher, Patti LaBelle, Toni Braxton and more—reflects on her career and recalls the moment she got her big break from none other than Ms. Lauryn Hill on this episode of Alright, So… Boom!

She ran into Lauryn Hill and got the opportunity of a lifetime

Before Foster ascended as a celebrity stylist who has dressed Jay-Z, Ciara, Aaliyah and more, she was a student at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Early in her career, she styled her first music video “This Lil’ Game We Play” with Subway and 702, but got her big break during a chance encounter with the legendary Lauryn Hill. Foster recalls running into the “Ex-Factor” artist in a hotel elevator in Los Angeles. This was during the “heavy, heavy Fugees days,” she says.

Foster gave her elevator pitch and handed Hill her card. The next day, she got a call. Hill needed help getting ready for the VMAs. It was a fashion emergency. “And that was it. They dropped the ball. I picked up the ball and dribbled that thing. It changed my life.”

Foster was locked in after that. She styled the Fugees’ “Ready or Not” music video and went on to style the cover of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and the music videos from that album, she says. “It was a beautiful time in my life. I worked with Lauryn for like a decade. That was a beautiful experience working with her. I learned a lot from Lauryn.”

Wendy Williams booted her from her radio show live on air

When Foster married Usher in 2007, their relationship came under intense media scrutiny. Among her harshest critics was Wendy Williams. There’s a reason why Wendy singled her out, Foster explains.

The two had met at a Fashion Week party at the Gansevoort Hotel in New York. Wendy invited the celebrity stylist to come on her radio show, but Foster admits that she wasn’t prepared for what Wendy had in store.

“I didn’t realize she was a shock jock and that she was super salacious. I heard of her but I didn’t know her style. I learned! … She ambushed me with questions that were none of my business … things that even if I did know the answers, I wasn’t prepared to answer. These were my current clients … I’m not that kind of person. So she kicked me out—on air … and she talked about me for five years after that … So then once I started dating my former husband (Usher), that was just open season.”

The shock jock-turned-TV host had it out for Foster ever since, branding her a “gold digger” for marrying the “Confessions” superstar.

Get our full conversation with Tameka Foster

Foster also talks about meeting Oprah, making reality TV, and her petition to drain Lake Lanier.

Listen to the full episode of Alright, So… Boom! With Tameka Foster HERE or on Apple and Spotify podcasts.

You can also find full episodes of Alright, So… Boom! on the BOSSIP YouTube channel.