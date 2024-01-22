This is not the way that we wanted to enter the day leading up to Black History Month in few short days but God’s timing is not ours, Amen?
Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., has died at age 62 after an extended battle with prostate cancer according to a statement released by his wife of 11-years, Leah Weber King.
Via AJC:
Martin Luther King III, Dexter’s older brother, also released a public statement expressing his grief.
“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” said his wife of 11 years, Leah Weber King. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”
Via CNN:
Dexter was only 7-years-old when he watching TV with King III when a news flash interrupted their program to announce that their father had been assassinated. Can you imagine learning that kind of news on TV? Despite the trauma, Dexter went on to become a Morehouse graduate and the chairman of the King Estate which includes The King Center in Atlanta. What some may not realize is that Dexter King was not only an activist in his father’s image but also an activist for animals and a dedicated and outspoken vegan. CNN quoted a 1995 interview from The Vegetarian Times where King connected the dots between his dietary choices and his life of non-violence.
“I am deeply saddened to share that my brother, Dexter Scott King, has passed away. The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. Please keep the entire King family in your prayers, and in particular Dexter’s wife, Leah Weber.”
“There is a connection between how you live life and how you treat others,” he told the magazine. “It starts with the individual.”
Rest in power, Mr. King. Our prayers and condolences go out to the King family and all those who loved Dexter.
