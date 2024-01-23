Florida Rapper Kodak Black could be home soon as a recent drug test proved that cocaine was not in his system.
Kodak Black spent his holiday season behind bars after being arrested in December for cocaine possession and evidence tampering and over the weekend, he promised his long-time friend Lamar Jackson he would be home soon to hopefully see him and the Ravens win the Super Bowl.
At the time the comment made little sense due to his current incarceration and the Super Bowl rapidly approaching, but according to XXL, Kodak might have been on to something as his lawyers have filed motions to have his drug charges dropped.
“This is an abuse of discretion to file a charge on an individual that has provided a valid prescription for the very item that as found,” attorney Bradford Cohen told XXL in a statement. “All this after the officer misrepresented and said it was cocaine. Clearly it was not cocaine, nothing has happened to the officer who misrepresented the item, and my client was taken into custody due to his misrepresentation.”
Cohen continued,
“The fact that this case has not been dismissed by the Broward State Attorney’s Office shows that bias against Mr. Kapri. Anyone else would have had their case dismissed or they wouldn’t have filed.”
Since Kodak’s arrest, he has maintained his innocence claiming the drug was oxycodone which he has a prescription for and he recently admitted to previously using meth but told fans that he draws the line at cocaine.
Hopefully, Kodak will be released soon to catch Lamar’s game but it seems like authorities are trying to keep him as long as they can.
