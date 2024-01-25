Bossip Video

A series following the heroism of vigilante twins is back for a fifth season and BOSSIP’s sharing an exclusive clip.

ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television from AMC Networks, recently released the trailer for the new season of its most popular series, Double Cross.

The 6-episode hit series returned Thursday, January 18, and follows the siblings Erica (Ashley A. Williams) and Eric Cross (Jeff Logan) in the wake of learning the true identity of their biological father. Now in season 5, they’re back with a vengeance as they continue their crusade against child trafficking no matter the cost.

A press release reports that they’ll be faced with a case hitting extremely close to home, as Eric’s newborn son is kidnapped. Meanwhile, the twins discover a bus full of elementary school children has mysteriously vanished.

With the stakes higher than ever it will take a village to get everyone home safe. Special guest stars this season Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (Babylon) and Zimzon Zion (He’s For The Streets), join returning cast Darrin Dewitt Henson (Stomp The Yard), Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer), Judi Johnson (A Wesley Christmas), Redaric Williams (Zatima) Faith Malonte (A Rich Christmas), Candice Van Beauty (Christmas Déjà Vu), Cameo Sherrell (The Black Hamptons) and more. Double Cross is executive produced by Christel Gibson and Howard Gibson. Head of Content, Brett Dismuke and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love, also serve as executive producers for ALLBLK.

Double Cross Exclusive Clip

In a clip from the latest episode, we see Cade Cross laying down the law after someone dares to question him. The twins’ diabolical dad is up to his old tricks and laying down the law. Cade has a map showing the area he wants to use for his operations. When someone points out that one of the buildings, a boxing gym owned by Benny, is unavailable, Cade reminds him that nothing is off-limits to him.

“I’m not anyone, I’m Cade Cross,” he says while pummeling the man in front of city officials. You don’t tell me, I tell you, I tell the police, I tell the politicians, I tell the judges; ME!”

Double Cross is streaming today, Thursday, January 25 on ALLBLK.