The nominations for the 2024 NAACP Image Awards have been announced.
On Thursday, the lineup of nominees for the 55th annual awards show was revealed, with some famous faces receiving multiple nominations.
Among those who got nominated multiple times are Victoria Monet, Usher, Colman Domingo, Ayo Edebiri, and Keke Palmer.
In addition to being nominated for his first Oscar this year, Domingo also scored three NAACP Image Awards nominations, including Entertainer Of The Year. In that category, he’ll go up against Fantasia Barino and Halle Bailey, Keke Palmer, and Usher.
The NAACP Image Awards also gave a lot of love to The Color Purple, which has been snubbed by many other awards shows this season. The film was nominated 16 times, including for Outstanding Motion Picture.
Abbot Elementary also had a downpour of nominations, with nine. Ayo Edebiri was nominated for her guest starring role on the show, along with her supporting role in The Bear.
Every year, the NAACP Image Awards honors Black creators in music, books, podcasts, film, and television, all of which are voted on by the public.
The winners will be honored and given their awards in a ceremony on March 16, which will air on BET and CBS.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
Colman Domingo
Fantasia Barrino
Halle Bailey
Keke Palmer
Usher
MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Motion Picture
American Fiction
Origin
Rustin
The Color Purple
They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Denzel Washington – The Equalizer 3
Jamie Foxx – The Burial
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Aunjanue Ellis–Taylor – Origin
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid
Teyana Taylor – A Thousand And One
Yara Shahidi – Sitting in Bars with Cake
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo – The Color Purple
Corey Hawkins – The Color Purple
Glynn Turman – Rustin
Jamie Foxx – They Cloned Tyrone
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Erika Alexander – American Fiction
Halle Bailey – The Color Purple
Taraji P. Henson – The Color Purple
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Back on the Strip
Brother
Story Ave
Sweetwater
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Anatomy of a Fall
Brother
Mami Wata
Rye Lane
Society of the Snow
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Aaron Pierre – Brother
Laya DeLeon Hayes – The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
Mila Davis–Kent – Creed III
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi – The Color Purple
Teyana Taylor – A Thousand And One
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Rustin
The Blackening
The Color Purple
They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Elemental
Lil’ Ruby
Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance – Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose – Wish
Brian Tyree Henry – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse
Daniel Kaluuya – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse
Issa Rae – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse
Shameik Moore – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse
Outstanding Short–Form (Live Action)
Flower
Gaps
Lucille
Rocky Road on Channel Three
The After
Outstanding Short–Form (Animated)
Blueberry
Bridges
Burning Rubber
Ego’ Curse
Lil’ Ruby
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One
Blitz Bazawule – The Color Purple
Choice Skinner – A New Life
Dewayne Perkins – The Blackening
Juel Taylor – They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture
Aaron Kingsley Adetola – A Thousand And One
Aven Courtnery – A Thousand And One
Calah Lane – Wonka
Lennox Simms – Origin
Mila Davis–Kent – Creed III
Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film
C. Kim Miles, Julia Liu, Clair Popkin – STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Eric K. Yue – A Thousand and One
Guy Godfree – Brother
Ken Seng – They Cloned Tyrone
Paul Yee – Joy Ride
TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Harlem
Survival of the Thickest
The Neighborhood
UnPrisoned
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood
Delroy Lindo – UnPrisoned
Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years
Mike Epps – The Upshaws
Tone Bell – Survival of the Thickest
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Kerry Washington – UnPrisoned
Meagan Good – Harlem
Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Roy Wood Jr. – The Daily Show
Tyler Lepley – Harlem
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Shoniqua Shandai – Harlem
Outstanding Drama Series
Bel–Air
Black Cake
Found
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Snowfall
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem
Idris Elba – Hijack
Jabari Banks – Bel–Air
Jesse L. Martin – The Irrational
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9–1–1
India Ria Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Adrian Holmes – Bel–Air
Amin Joseph – Snowfall
Giancarlo Esposito – Godfather of Harlem
LaRoyce Hawkins – Chicago PD
Wendell Pierce – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Adjoa Andoh – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Arsema Thomas – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Golda Rosheuvel – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Gail Bean – Snowfall
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Black Girl Missing
First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story
Heist 88
Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Swarm
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Brian Tyree Henry – Class of 09
Courtney B. Vance – Heist 88
Keith Powers – The Perfect Find
Lance Reddick – The Caine Mutiny Court–Martial
Samuel L. Jackson – Secret Invasion
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Ali Wong – Beef
Chlöe Bailey – Praise This
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Gabrielle Union – The Perfect Find
Meagan Good – Buying Back My Daughter
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Carl Anthony Payne II – Binged to Death
Damon Wayans – Cinnamon
Damson Idris – Swarm
Don Cheadle – Secret Invasion
Jharrel Jerome – Full Circle
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
CCH Pounder – Full Circle
Micheala Jaé Rodriguez – American Horror Story: Delicate
Phylicia Rashad – Heaven Down Here
Tisha Campbell – Every Breath She Takes
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.