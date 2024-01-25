Bossip Video

The nominations for the 2024 NAACP Image Awards have been announced.

On Thursday, the lineup of nominees for the 55th annual awards show was revealed, with some famous faces receiving multiple nominations.

Among those who got nominated multiple times are Victoria Monet, Usher, Colman Domingo, Ayo Edebiri, and Keke Palmer.

In addition to being nominated for his first Oscar this year, Domingo also scored three NAACP Image Awards nominations, including Entertainer Of The Year. In that category, he’ll go up against Fantasia Barino and Halle Bailey, Keke Palmer, and Usher.

The NAACP Image Awards also gave a lot of love to The Color Purple, which has been snubbed by many other awards shows this season. The film was nominated 16 times, including for Outstanding Motion Picture.

Abbot Elementary also had a downpour of nominations, with nine. Ayo Edebiri was nominated for her guest starring role on the show, along with her supporting role in The Bear.

Every year, the NAACP Image Awards honors Black creators in music, books, podcasts, film, and television, all of which are voted on by the public.

The winners will be honored and given their awards in a ceremony on March 16, which will air on BET and CBS.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Colman Domingo

Fantasia Barrino

Halle Bailey

Keke Palmer

Usher

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

American Fiction

Origin

Rustin

The Color Purple

They Cloned Tyrone

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Denzel Washington – The Equalizer 3

Jamie Foxx – The Burial

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis–Taylor – Origin

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid

Teyana Taylor – A Thousand And One

Yara Shahidi – Sitting in Bars with Cake

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – The Color Purple

Corey Hawkins – The Color Purple

Glynn Turman – Rustin

Jamie Foxx – They Cloned Tyrone

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Erika Alexander – American Fiction

Halle Bailey – The Color Purple

Taraji P. Henson – The Color Purple

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Back on the Strip

Brother

Story Ave

Sweetwater

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Anatomy of a Fall

Brother

Mami Wata

Rye Lane

Society of the Snow

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Aaron Pierre – Brother

Laya DeLeon Hayes – The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster

Mila Davis–Kent – Creed III

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi – The Color Purple

Teyana Taylor – A Thousand And One

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Rustin

The Blackening

The Color Purple

They Cloned Tyrone

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Elemental

Lil’ Ruby

Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance – Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose – Wish

Brian Tyree Henry – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse

Daniel Kaluuya – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse

Issa Rae – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse

Shameik Moore – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse

Outstanding Short–Form (Live Action)

Flower

Gaps

Lucille

Rocky Road on Channel Three

The After

Outstanding Short–Form (Animated)

Blueberry

Bridges

Burning Rubber

Ego’ Curse

Lil’ Ruby

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One

Blitz Bazawule – The Color Purple

Choice Skinner – A New Life

Dewayne Perkins – The Blackening

Juel Taylor – They Cloned Tyrone

Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture

Aaron Kingsley Adetola – A Thousand And One

Aven Courtnery – A Thousand And One

Calah Lane – Wonka

Lennox Simms – Origin

Mila Davis–Kent – Creed III

Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film

C. Kim Miles, Julia Liu, Clair Popkin – STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Eric K. Yue – A Thousand and One

Guy Godfree – Brother

Ken Seng – They Cloned Tyrone

Paul Yee – Joy Ride

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Harlem

Survival of the Thickest

The Neighborhood

UnPrisoned

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood

Delroy Lindo – UnPrisoned

Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years

Mike Epps – The Upshaws

Tone Bell – Survival of the Thickest

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Kerry Washington – UnPrisoned

Meagan Good – Harlem

Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Roy Wood Jr. – The Daily Show

Tyler Lepley – Harlem

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Shoniqua Shandai – Harlem

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel–Air

Black Cake

Found

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Snowfall

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem

Idris Elba – Hijack

Jabari Banks – Bel–Air

Jesse L. Martin – The Irrational

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9–1–1

India Ria Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes – Bel–Air

Amin Joseph – Snowfall

Giancarlo Esposito – Godfather of Harlem

LaRoyce Hawkins – Chicago PD

Wendell Pierce – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Arsema Thomas – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Golda Rosheuvel – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Gail Bean – Snowfall

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Black Girl Missing

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story

Heist 88

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Swarm

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Brian Tyree Henry – Class of 09

Courtney B. Vance – Heist 88

Keith Powers – The Perfect Find

Lance Reddick – The Caine Mutiny Court–Martial

Samuel L. Jackson – Secret Invasion

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Ali Wong – Beef

Chlöe Bailey – Praise This

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Gabrielle Union – The Perfect Find

Meagan Good – Buying Back My Daughter

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Carl Anthony Payne II – Binged to Death

Damon Wayans – Cinnamon

Damson Idris – Swarm

Don Cheadle – Secret Invasion

Jharrel Jerome – Full Circle

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry

CCH Pounder – Full Circle

Micheala Jaé Rodriguez – American Horror Story: Delicate

Phylicia Rashad – Heaven Down Here

Tisha Campbell – Every Breath She Takes