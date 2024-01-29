Bossip Video

Ricky Cobb II was shot dead by Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan back in July 2023 during a traffic stop. BOSSIP previously reported on the incident and the family’s filing of a formal complaint with the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards & Training to seek justice for the loss of their beloved. Today, we have new information for you that was published by CBSNews.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has announced that Londregan has been criminally charged with a trifecta of felonies including, second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree manslaughter. County Attorney Mary Moriarty says that Londregan’s use of deadly force was unnecessary as he was not preventing the death or grave bodily harm of himself or the public when he opted to kill Cobb II.

“Our hearts are with Ricky Cobb’s family today, who are grieving an unimaginable loss,” Moriarty said. “I know that they are devastated and will continue to feel this loss for the rest of their lives.”

During the traffic stop, Cobb was asked to step out of his vehicle to speak to the responding officers about a potential protective order violation (no warrant had been issued for his arrest) however, Cobb attempted to flee the officers. That said, driving away from a traffic stop is grounds for pursuit and arrest, it is not a death sentence. Cobb II’s mother reently spoke out against Londregan at a press conference held outside the Hennepin County court building.

Via CBSNews:

“Ryan Londregan stole my son from me. He gunned Ricky down my son for no reason while he was defenseless. Nothing can ever make up for that. But today’s decision is the first step toward closure and justice,” Cobb’s mother, Nyra Fields-Miller, said. “I stand in solidarity and for justice for my son. I stand as solid as a rock. I’m not to be moved easily.”

There is clearly something heinous going on in Hennepin County because we have seen an egregious uptick in police violence against Black bodies over the past year and blue lives need to be in jail.