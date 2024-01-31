Bossip Video

A series following the heroism of vigilante twins is back for a fifth season and BOSSIP’s sharing an exclusive clip.

ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television from AMC Networks, recently released the trailer for the new season of its most popular series, Double Cross.

The 6-episode hit series returned Thursday, January 18, and follows the siblings Erica (Ashley A. Williams) and Eric Cross (Jeff Logan) in the wake of learning the true identity of their biological father. Now in season 5, they’re back with a vengeance as they continue their crusade against child trafficking no matter the cost.

A press release reports that they’ll be faced with a case hitting extremely close to home, as Eric’s newborn son is kidnapped. Meanwhile, the twins discover a bus full of elementary school children has mysteriously vanished.

With the stakes higher than ever it will take a village to get everyone home safe. Special guest stars this season Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (Babylon) and Zimzon Zion (He’s For The Streets), join returning cast Darrin Dewitt Henson (Stomp The Yard), Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer), Judi Johnson (A Wesley Christmas), Redaric Williams (Zatima) Faith Malonte (A Rich Christmas), Candice Van Beauty (Christmas Déjà Vu), Cameo Sherrell (The Black Hamptons) and more. Double Cross is executive produced by Christel Gibson and Howard Gibson. Head of Content, Brett Dismuke and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love, also serve as executive producers for ALLBLK.

Double Cross Exclusive Clip

In a clip from the latest episode, we see Erica meeting up with the new detective on the case, Detective Tate.

“My agenda is not to take down the Cross family,” Tate assures her. “I will hurt anyone who comes for them, I can’t let it happen, I will not let it happen,” warns Erica who means business. “So if it came down to it, would you take me out?” asks Tate while Erica goes silent clearly confirming her answer.

Erica may be a doctor, but she doesn’t play about her family.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Double Cross streams tomorrow, Thursday, February 1 on ALLBLK.