Bossip Video

Walt Disney Animation Studios teamed up with Pan-African entertainment company Kugali for visually stunning Sci-Fi series IWÁGÚ “bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos,” per the official synopsis.

Set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria, the vibrant coming-of-age story follows Tola–a young girl from the wealthy island and her best friend, Kole–a self-taught tech expert as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.

Check out the trailer below:

Play

In IWÁJÚ, Kugali filmmakers (including director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim, and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku) take viewers on a unique journey brought to life by the voices of Simisola Gbadamosi, Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch, Siji Soetan, and Weruche Opia.

“Crafting the narrative of ‘Iwájú’ has been a journey of creative alchemy, blending the rich cultural tapestry of Lagos with imaginative leaps into the future,” said co-writer Adeola Hudson. Collaborating with my Kugali co-founders and the visionary artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios has been nothing short of magical. The heartbeat of my hometown resonates through every scene, and I am thrilled for the world to experience this unique fusion of tradition and futurism.”

With “authenticity and creativity at its heart,” Kugali is an African-owned and operated storytelling collective spearheading Africa’s modern emergence into the diverse media landscape.

Founded in 2017 by Tolu Olowofoyeku, Olufikayo Adeola, and Hamid Ibrahim with the purpose of sharing African stories with a global audience, Kugali Media has paved the way for a new generation of African storytellers.

The innovative company also entered the bustling video game market with Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef (in collaboration with Maliyo games) which takes players into the world of IWÁJÚ where they can explore authentic African delicacies through a fast-paced and accessible cooking game that celebrates the culture and cuisine of Nigeria.

“Maliyo Games was the perfect studio to bring this authentic African-driven story to life with an original game,” said Sonoko Ishioka, Executive Director, Product Development, Disney Games. “Through this collaboration with Disney and Kugali, Maliyo Games has captured the essence of IWÁJÚ by bringing their own vision, talent and expertise to a unique game inspired by vibrant Nigerian culture and cuisine.”

Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef will be available for purchase on iOS/Android on Feb. 28 along with all 6 episodes of IWÁJÚ streaming on Disney+.