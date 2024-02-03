BritBox is back with more quality content from across the pond. For this edition of My Five WHYs, we take you through our five reasons why you absolutely cannot miss this captivating new drama series.

Three Little Birds narrates the adventures of gregarious sisters Leah and Chantrelle, hailing from the St Anne’s district of Jamaica, and their virtuous, bible-thumping acquaintance Hosanna as they board a ship heading for a new life in Great Britain.

Written by series creator Sir Lenny Henry (Chef!, Broadchurch, The Long Song), this life-affirming six-part drama is inspired by Henry’s mother’s stories of leaving Jamaica in the 1950s for Great Britain which became her lifelong home and where she raised her family.

The contemporary historical drama series introduces emerging British powerhouses Rochelle Neil (HBO’s The Never’s) as Leah, Saffron Coomber (Steve McQueen’s Small Axe) as Chantrelle, and Yazmin Belo making her screen debut as Hosanna.

Supporting cast includes Javone Prince, Bobby Gordon, Arthur Darvill, Tierney Turner, and Malachi Hall in the moving drama highlighting the determination to create a lasting legacy while providing a better life for their children.

Check out My Five WHYs to learn why you should watch Three Little Birds on BritBox NOW!