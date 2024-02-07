Bossip Video

So So Def Recordings, Inc. has started a new chapter in its storied history!

It was just announced that the label has inked a multi-year deal which will bring the legendary label and all its recordings, publishing, as well as its historic So So Def Recordings back catalog to Create Music Group. In addition, the new collaboration will launch new music and new artists under the direction of GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, hall of fame songwriter, and rapper Jermaine Dupri. Dupri will also serve as the new Creative Director for Create Music Group.

Dupri’s focus is the future of So So Def Recordings…with tunnel vision FORWARD, in a comment released exclusively to BOSSIP, we were told his vision is to “make the company louder and a TRUE magnet for up-and-coming superstars.” We’re told Dupri is excited to sign and introduce fresh, new artists to the music scene and just as excited to continue to introduce hot, new music to the masses.

Furthermore, Dupri will transition from CEO of So So Def Recordings to Chairman & Founder. He has appointed Bryan Patrick as the new CEO, and Joe Romulus Esq as Head of Legal Business Affairs. As Creative Director, Dupri’s plans include focusing on expanding the company’s impact on the cross-section between music and culture. Regarding the new deal, Dupri commented, “I have been looking for a home for the entire So So Def brand so I can continue to do what I started.”

“Jermaine has been one of the most successful and impactful forces in music for the last three decades,” said Jonathan Strauss, Founder and CEO of Create Music Group. “We are honored that he and his team have decided to partner with us for both his catalog and future output.”

Fans are the ones who will benefit the most from this new partnership as they plan to roll out tons of new music, while introducing new talent for the world to embrace, ushering in a “new day” at So So Def Recordings.

Sounds like JD is getting to the bag. We’re definitely interested to see what acts are signed and what music is released under this new deal.

What do you think?