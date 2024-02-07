Bossip Video

A series following the heroism of vigilante twins is back for a fifth season and BOSSIP’s sharing an exclusive clip.

ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television from AMC Networks, recently released the trailer for the new season of its most popular series, Double Cross.

The 6-episode hit series returned Thursday, January 18, and follows the siblings Erica (Ashley A. Williams) and Eric Cross (Jeff Logan) in the wake of learning the true identity of their biological father. Now in season 5, they’re back with a vengeance as they continue their crusade against child trafficking no matter the cost.

A press release reports that they’ll be faced with a case hitting extremely close to home, as Eric’s newborn son is kidnapped. Meanwhile, the twins discover a bus full of elementary school children has mysteriously vanished.

With the stakes higher than ever it will take a village to get everyone home safe. Special guest stars this season Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (Babylon) and Zimzon Zion (He’s For The Streets), join returning cast Darrin Dewitt Henson (Stomp The Yard), Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer), Judi Johnson (A Wesley Christmas), Redaric Williams (Zatima) Faith Malonte (A Rich Christmas), Candice Van Beauty (Christmas Déjà Vu), Cameo Sherrell (The Black Hamptons) and more. Double Cross is executive produced by Christel Gibson and Howard Gibson. Head of Content, Brett Dismuke and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love, also serve as executive producers for ALLBLK.

Double Cross Exclusive Clip

In a clip from the latest episode, Detective Ryan faces tough questions. Detective Lopez tells him that the dental records came in for a body found buried and they match with the man Detective Ryan got into a physical altercation with.

“You tried to hurt Noah in that bar,” says Detective Lopez before asking her colleague flat out if he’s a murderer. “Lopez, I’m gonna say something to you once and one time only,” Ryan responds. “You need to take your eyes off of me and place them somewhere else because that blue uniform you’re wearing comes with codes and you need to learn them.”

Unfortunately for him, she’s undeterred.

“Code or no code,” I don’t f***k with murderers,” says Lopez.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Double Cross streams tomorrow, Thursday, February 7 on ALLBLK.