Today ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television from AMC Networks, released an all-new trailer for the new original series, Supa Girlz.

The six-episode docuseries is set to premiere Thursday, March 7th, exclusively on ALLBLK. Supa Girlz follows a dance season in the life of one of the best high school dance teams in the country: the Miami Northwestern “G Girls.”

Led by a boldly unapologetic and visionary director, Traci Young-Byron, the “G Girls” have become a trend-setting viral sensation whose successes and struggles reflect those of the neighborhood they call home: Liberty City, Miami. This verité documentary series forms a window into a world that follows Young-Byron through one tumultuous school year as she struggles to field an entirely new ensemble of dancers and replicate the towering achievements of her revious teams. Over the course of one season, Supa Girlz weaves together Traci’s compelling personal story with those of her young, new dancers, Kiara Laster, Kevonni White, Jaida Sumlar and Jayla Dorsett, to paint a powerful portrait of rebirth and renewal in one of America’s most vibrant and influential inner cities.

BOSSIP can exclusively reveal the trailer for the docu-series which features the “G Girls” getting praise from their director, Traci Young-Byron.

“We’re not like other dance teams, we’re our own thing, there’s nothing else like us,’ says Young-Byron.





Supa Girlz is Directed and Executive Produced by Trishtan Williams, with Evan Rosenfeld, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Ryan Schiavo, Alex Lieberman, Gary Lieberman, Tom Dunlap serving as Executive Producers and Jeremy David White Co-executive Producing. The deal was negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers by Sean Jefferson at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, and Nikki Love, SVP of Development; Original Production, Scripted, serve as Executive Producers for ALLBLK.

ALLBLK’s Supa Girlz Reality Show Premieres Thursday, March, 7 on ALLBLK.