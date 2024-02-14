Madame Web has officially arrived in theaters and we’re exciting to share our exclusive interview with Marvel’s newest leading lady Dakota Johnson.

Dakota Johnson Loved Working With ‘Madame Web’ Comedian Co-Stars Adam Scott And Mike Epps

Johnson tackles the role of an unassuming EMS worker Cassandra Web in the Madame Web origin story and the actress opened up about working with comedians Mike Epps and Adam Scott, who play her character Cassie’s paramedic co-workers.

“Mike Epps is a very funny human and Adam Scott is so great to be around and really professional and just like funny and down to earth and great,” Johnson told BOSSIP.

Johnson spoke about Cassie’s decision to step up for three teenage girls she didn’t even know, and how those actions ultimately put her on her intended path to becoming Madame Web.

“She was seeing what was gonna happen to them and I don’t think that if you knew what was gonna happen to those girls, if you knew that someone was gonna get killed you would try to stop it, even though it had nothing to do with you,” Dakota told BOSSIP. “But then it actually ends up having everything to do with her and so it didn’t feel like it wasn’t her business. It felt like the universe was telling her that this was something she needed to do.”

Fans of the Madame Web comic character have likely been wondering how the film’s depiction will match up with those in the series, since the version they’re likely accustomed to is much older but Johnson fully embraced the freedom of portraying the superhero just as she was stepping into her powers.

“It’s so cool to do an origin story since she’s not really seen young very often in the comics,” Johnson told BOSSIP. “There’s a lot of room to build out a very complex character.”

Dakota told us she also got a taste of real adventure while tackling the role, since she performed most of her own stunts.

“I had the best time,” Dakota told BOSSIP. “I did most of my own stunt driving and then most of my own stunts. There weren’t crazy things and I had an amazing double but there wasn’t loads that was like too dangerous. It was mostly fighting, so that was really fun to be able to do.”

Madame Web is in theaters now!