Rachel Dolezal is back in the headlines and you won’t believe why. The transracial activist who now goes by Nkechi Diallo was recently fired from an Arizona teaching job over her NSFW OnlyFans account.

The former local NAACP leader who captivated social media back in 2015 after it was revealed that she was white and not Black, found fame for all the wrong reasons but she still wasn’t able to monetize her following like her viral peers.

Now with a rebrand and a new career as a teacher in Arizona’s Catalina Foothills Unified School District, she’s been trying to keep a low profile, but according to Tucson.com, that’s all come to an end.

Nkechi Diallo has been fired from teaching after school officials learned about her explicit OnlyFans account. Mind you, BOSSIP previously covered a story on Diallo’s OnlyFans account back in 2022 when she said he was “honoring” Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty by posting steamy shots.

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” reads a statement from district spokeswoman, Julie Farbarik. “Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”

Reportedly Diallo had only been working as an after-school instructor when her account was discovered, but officials determined that it broke “work-related reputation” rules.

Perhaps if the school did proper background checks on its hires (with their real names) they would have known her back story. One simple Google search would’ve brought up any OnlyFans account and dozens of high-profile interviews. Furthermore, she has a 2017 memoir that details how she became an activist who identified as black after living in Black communities that inspired her transracial journey.

With her name in the headlines once again, maybe she can make one more run at monetizing her name and image. We’re sure her OnlyFans subscribers have only increased.