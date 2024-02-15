Bossip Video

Another day, another story about cops who shoot first and ask questions last.

On Feb. 3, 2024, a Houston, Texas woman named Eboni Pouncy was shot five times by police officers who believed that she was an armed home intruder. Fortunately, she survived the barrage of bullets hurtled in her direction but the damage, both mental and physical, was severe.

According to CNN’s reporting, officers were summoned at 2:14 am to assess an apartment that was said to have been broken into. Upon clearing the property, no burglar or intruder was found. Before they could leave the scene, a neighboring resident flagged them down to report that another apartment had been broken into. As officers approached the second unit, they saw broken glass and a removed screen from the window. The officers then allegedly knocked on the door and announced themselves before seeing a woman holding a firearm approaching the entrance. That woman was Eboni Pouncy. She took possession of the firearm to defend herself against a potential attack with no knowledge that her attackers were police officers. Pouncy’s legal representative, ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump, says she never heard the officers identify themselves.

What happened next was captured on body camera video and that footage has now been made public for the first time.

Warning: the following video can be disturbing to see. Please take stock of your mental health before viewing.

As a result of this shooting, an internal investigation is underway and both deputies have been placed on administrative leave.

CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller describes the shooting as problematic.

“Before the command is over, they’ve already opened fire,” Miller said. “So, the subject inside, whether they’re a burglar or a resident – and remember, this is Texas, where a resident coming to the door with a gun is not unusual – there is no time between the command and opening fire.”

We’re pretty sure that big lawsuit is forthcoming and we hope that Eboni Pouncy and her friend drain the city’s pockets.