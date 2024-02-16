Bossip Video

The stars pulled up for Kelly Rowland at the NYC premiere of her new Netflix thriller Mea Culpa.

Mea Culpa NYC Premiere

Source: Getty Images For Netflix / Netflix

Netflix premiered their steamy thriller Thursday at the Paris Theater in New York City and stars Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes, Nick Sagar, Sean Sagar, Shannon Thornton, and Kerry O’Malley walked the carpet along with director, writer and producer Tyler Perry and producer Will Areu.

Mea Culpa NYC Premiere

Source: Getty Images For Netflix / Netflix

Other notable attendees included Michelle Williams, Sherri Shepherd, Tina Knowles,

Lance Gross and many more!

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 15, 2024

Source: Gotham / Getty

And if you thought Beyoncé would miss watching her sister-friend stepping into her LEADING LADY and FILM PRODUCER era… ya thought wrong!

 

Mea Culpa NYC Premiere

Source: Getty Images For / Netflix

Lance and Rebecca Gross made it a date night

 

Mea Culpa NYC Premiere

Source: Getty Images For Netflix / Netflix

Kelly’s supportive hubby Tim Weatherspoon was there by her side (we are sending him all our regards having seen this movie because watching your wife canoodle with Trevante Rhodes onscreen for two hours is a FEAT!).

 

Mea Culpa NYC Premiere

Source: Getty Images For Netflix / Netflix

Sherri Shepherd and her producer Jawn Murray came through.

 

Mea Culpa NYC Premiere

Source: Getty Images For Netflix / Netflix

Shannon Thornton looked positively golden on the carpet. She’s got a juicy role in the film as best friend and sister-in-law to Kelly’s character Mea.

Mea Culpa NYC Premiere

Source: Getty Images For Netflix / Netflix

We thought Michelle’s look was outstanding! Don’t you love it?

 

Mea Culpa NYC Premiere

Source: Getty Images For Netflix / Netflix

Kelly posed alongside Carl Payne and Angela Robinson, who is really fun to watch in the film!

Mea Culpa NYC Premiere

Source: Getty Images For Netflix / Netflix

We loved Kelly’s sophisticated but sexy style in this film, courtesy of costume designer Raiyonda Vereen and we see she’s staying on theme for her promotional events and press tour.

 

Mea Culpa NYC Premiere

Source: Getty Images For Netflix / Netflix

Trevante went with an all-Black look. Do you like?

 

Mea Culpa NYC Premiere

Source: Getty Images For Netflix / Netflix

Actor brothers Nick and Sean Sagar, who also play brothers in the film, looked really dapper for the big event.

 

Mea Culpa NYC Premiere

Source: Getty Images For Netflix / Netflix

Kerry O’Malley plays a very memorable mother-in-law in this one.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 15, 2024

Source: Gotham / Getty

Bey didn’t walk the carpet, but we loved what we could see of her outfit as well.

 

Check out more photos from the premiere below:

