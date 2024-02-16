Bossip Video

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Championship parade was upended Wednesday by chaos and bloodshed after a total of 23 people were injured with gunshot wounds after a barrage of bullets broke the air outside of Union Station in the city’s downtown area. One of those individuals, a popular local DJ named Lisa Lopez-Galvan, lost her life as a result of her injury. Her brother, Beto Lopez, appeared on NBC’s TODAY earlier this morning to speak about his beloved sister saying, “She was a very wholesome, very caring, very loving individual”.

BOSSIP posted about the mayhem and as part of our report, we published a viral video that was circulating social media showing three young men being arrested. However, at that time, there was no official confirmation that they were the suspected shooters. Today, we have confirmation via DailyMail that two of those individuals are the primary suspects.

NBC News is reporting that the third person was released after it was determined that he was not involved with the incident. It must have been terrifying to be at the wrong place at the wrong time and get swept up in an arrest that could’ve easily cost him his life. Additionally, the NBC report states that the two suspects are both minors and are being held at a juvenile detention center on charges related to guns and resisting arrest, according to the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri Jackson County Family Court Division. City officials made clear that additional charges should be expected. No word yet on whether the boys will be tried as adults.

Police say that outside of Lopez, the rest of the victims range in age from 8-47, but a local hospital says they took in a patient who was only 6 years old.

We will continue to provide as much information as possible as this story continues to develop.