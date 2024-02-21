Bossip Video

Have you been feeling the itch for new episodes of Bridgerton? We certainly have!

Last week BOSSIP editors were invited to celebrate the ultra-sexy, lavish third season of Bridgerton courtesy of Netflix and Shondaland, who hosted a fan event releasing news about the upcoming season that premieres in two parts on May 16 and June 13, 2024. The panel included Executive Producer, Shonda Rhimes, season three showrunner, Jess Brownell, author of the original Bridgerton novels, Julia Quinn, and cast members: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, and Martins Imhangbe. The panel unveiled episode titles, exclusive character photos, confirmation of book-to-episode adaptations, a surprise fan wedding announcement, and a sneak peek of the season premiere.

The panel began with a conversation between Shonda Rhimes and Jess Brownell about what fans can anticipate for season three, along with insights from author Julia Quinn on the adaptation of the source material. They confirmed the fan-favorite moment in the novel, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, where Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) wraps Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) hand after he accidentally cuts it, will be included. Jess Brownell then unveiled episode titles that teased the season’s story arc which can be found here.

“Usually we’re meeting a new person who’s falling in love with one of our regulars,” said Shonda Rhimes when asked about what excites her most this season. “But this time, we know the people who are falling in love. We’re already rooting for them because we already know them, and I’m excited for that.”

“Colin and Penelope are underdogs in many ways…we get to see these characters step into their power this year, which I think will make a lot of people who have ever had an unrequited crush or felt like an underdog before feel very seen,” said Jess Brownell.

Next, Rhimes, Brownell, and Quinn were joined by the cast to tease their characters’ arcs for the season, and introduced a strong new suitor for Coughlan’s Penelope– Lord Debling (Sam Phillips).

Fans were also rewarded with exclusive photos from the forthcoming season of their favorite characters including Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe), Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi) and the Featherington sisters Prudence Featherington (Bessie Carter) and Philipa Featherington (Harriet Cains).

During the event Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel also revealed Netflix will be celebrating the love of fans by rewarding one super-fan couple with a Bridgerton-themed wedding. More details on this delightful surprise can be found on Tudum.com.

One of the highlights of the event for us was learning that Will and Alice Mondrich will be getting a bigger storyline this season and we’ll be seeing more of their family! Kudos to Shondaland for always keeping television diverse!!!

Before concluding the special event Netflix revealed a one-minute clip from the upcoming season, giving attendees a first look at footage from the season and a taste of what’s to come. Check it out below:





We’re so happy that Penelope FINALLY demands some respect from Colin. It seem obvious that they’re meant to be, but we know Shonda is going to make it fun for us to watch the journey regardless! Check out a few more first look photos below:

Who are your favorite Bridgerton characters? Which has been your favorite project thus far, Bridgerton Season 1, Bridgerton Season 2 or Queen Charlotte?

The first part of Bridgerton’s third season debuts May 16 on Netflix.