Question Of The Day: Are You Wifey Material???

Most women today would consider themselves wifey material, but the only problem is… They’re S-I-N-G-L-E!!! Studies have shown that black men like exploring other options therefore leaving single black women that only want to date single black men… Up Sh*t Creek!!! So, maybe the question isn’t are you wifey material, the question probably should be what is a man looking for when he’s trying to find wifey!!!

5 Things Men Look for in a Wifey

1. Assess her personality. This means her personal characteristics, emotions, style and expressions. Her perspective on the world around her, combined with her level of self-esteem, can speak volumes about the type of life partner and future parent she will be.

2. Know how attracted you are to her. Physical and sexual attraction can mean different things to different people. To some, romance and intimacy are key, while others prefer more active and kinky activities to really make them feel attracted to their partner. It’s important that your attraction and chemistry are mutual, and sustainable for years to come as a married couple.

3. Consider her level of intelligence. Finding a mate mutually matched near your level of intelligence is important to compatibility and having meaningful conversations as a couple. How she observes the world, either casually or aggressively, her level of education, sense of humor, skills, hobbies and conversation style are all important elements of this assessment.

4. Determine how she handles money. Money matters affect everyone, and finances are a key factor in the success of a marriage. Pay attention to spending style, lifestyle, professional ambitions and financial goals when determining your compatibility when it comes to spending and saving.

5. Know her values and compare them with yours. Spiritual values don’t necessarily mean affiliation with a religion but rather a general belief in a reason and purpose for being here. Other values to consider include those involved with family, stability, purpose, religion, optimism, honesty and integrity.

These 5 things are not much for any woman to do, but lets be honest, there are some women who are delusional enough to think they are assets, when they usually turn out to be major liabilities and the same thing goes for men. A woman shouldn’t look at a man’s wallet and say “He’s the one for me,” because money can’t hold you at night.

So… ARE YOU REALLY WIFEY MATERIAL or DO YOU HAVE SOME WORK TO DO???

