A series following the heroism of vigilante twins is wrapping up its fifth and final season and we’ve got a clip of a family showdown between a diabolical dad and his children.

ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television from AMC Networks, recently released the trailer for the new season of its most popular series, Double Cross.

The 6-episode hit series returned Thursday, January 18, and follows the siblings Erica (Ashley A. Williams) and Eric Cross (Jeff Logan) in the wake of learning the true identity of their biological father. Now in season 5, they’re back with a vengeance as they continue their crusade against child trafficking no matter the cost.

A press release reports that they’ll be faced with a case hitting extremely close to home, as Eric’s newborn son is kidnapped. Meanwhile, the twins discover a bus full of elementary school children has mysteriously vanished.

With the stakes higher than ever it will take a village to get everyone home safe. Special guest stars this season Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (Babylon) and Zimzon Zion (He’s For The Streets), join returning cast Darrin Dewitt Henson (Stomp The Yard), Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer), Judi Johnson (A Wesley Christmas), Redaric Williams (Zatima) Faith Malonte (A Rich Christmas), Candice Van Beauty (Christmas Déjà Vu), Cameo Sherrell (The Black Hamptons) and more. Double Cross is executive produced by Christel Gibson and Howard Gibson. Head of Content, Brett Dismuke and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love, also serve as executive producers for ALLBLK.

In an exclusive clip from the finale, we see Cade Cross confronting his twins and setting the scene for a showdown.

Now that it’s confirmed that Eric’s son is truly his and not his dad’s…

it’s time to take the evil crime boss down.

Now the Cross siblings are on the hunt for Tiffany’s son Peter and they’re going to confront their father one last time. Unfortunately for them, he won’t go out without a fight.

“None of you are walking out of here, you tried to kill me and now you all will die! And I’m gonna get my son back and forget any of you ever existed!” says a power drunk Cade.

Take an exclusive look below.

It all comes down to this, the series finale of Double Cross streams tomorrow, Thursday, February 22 on ALLBK.