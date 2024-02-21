Bossip Video

An over 50 part TikTok story about a Georgia woman and her scammy ex-husband’s litany of lies is dominating timelines and the name “Reesa Teesa”is ringing across ALL of social media.

Not since 2015’s viral Zola Twitter thread has social media been so enthralled in a story and after over 122 million views, we’re breaking down why this cautionary tale is eviscerting the Internet into #WhoTFDidIMarry messiness.

In recent days TikToker @reesamteesa has gone viral for uploading a lengthyyyy story about meeting a man during the pandemic and marrying him only to find out that he lied about the basics including his family, previous marriage, and career.

The videos included interludes and breakdowns, extensive details about the man identified as “Legion” and jaw-dropping moments that have set the Internet ablaze.

Set to a TikTok playlist, the first part of “Who TF Did I Marry?!?” was shared on Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 and the final video was shared on Feb. 17. Reesa Teesa has since racked up millions of views and has received gifts and merchandise from fans waiting on bated breath for more of her story.

In case you’re curious as to what all the Internet hysteria and hoopla is about, see our #WhoTFDidIMarry recap below.

#WhoTFDidIMarry Recap & Spoilers

According to Reesa Teesa, in 2021 she married a man who she believes was a narcissist and a pathological liar.

While admitting that a lot of the harrowing TikTok tale will reflect poorly on her, Teesa said that she stuck around despite endless red flags because she “wanted to be a wife” and didn’t want to embarrassingly end things too soon.

“A lot of what fueled me staying was that number one, I didn’t want to be alone,” she said. “And number two, I didn’t want to look stupid by ending the relationship too quickly. Number three, I was so ready to get married, and wanting that was what fueled a lot of stuff.

She continued,

“I knew something was wrong. But it still didn’t dawn on me how deep the something went. I also kept second guessing myself, like, “What if he’s not lying?!'”

Kicking off her story, Teesa said she initially met her ex “Legion” in 2020 on two different dating apps and after some fairytale moments that felt like fate, she agreed to quarantine with him during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She and Legion moved into her condo together and agreed to eventually move into (several different) single-family homes together, but the home-buying plans fell through every single time despite Legion agreeing to pay huge six-figure amounts in cash. Legion purported to be a San Diego State University graduate and a former Arena football player who had just moved to Georgia from California after a job transfer.

Now working as a regional manager at a condiment company, Legion told Teesa that he was wealthy after investing money from his football career, some of which was tucked away in offshore accounts. Since he was so well off, he paid the TikToker’s rent and bills which Teesa admitted was a relief and kept her around.

Teesa said Legion was also seemingly detailed about a previous marriage where he caught his ex-wife cheating on him but still had a close relationship with the ex-wife’s children from previous relationships.

Teesa’s story included tons of details including moments when Legion would fake daily phone calls with his brother to pretend as though he had a close-knit relationship with his family. She also said he lied about a work promotion to VP and had “emails” to prove it. At one point in Teesa’s story, she shared that she sadly suffered a miscarriage and Legion was initially absent from the hospital because of his busy work schedule and only communicated through his “assistant.” The story continued and she said that Legion would make promises he couldn’t keep including a promise to buy her a car, where he would “cruelly” send her to test drive luxury vehicles only for the deals to fall through.

Eventually, Legion’s lies caught up with him when Reesa Teesa got her spouse’s social security number and finally ran a background check on him. That’s when she learned that he had never actually lived in California or attended San Diego State. Not only that but his previous employer was listed as a grocery store and the background check proved that he was so “poor” that he couldn’t afford to pay the fees for the divorce to his ex-wife. The TikToker added that she spoke with the ex-wife who confirmed that the man was a pathological liar and warned her not to trust him.

As if that wasn’t enough, Teesa also learned that Legion was cheating on her and that was the final nail in the coffin. An enraged Reesa Teesa kicked him out only for Legion to harass her and beg for another chance. Things got so bad that shse called the cops on him and he was arrested for a previous warrant, but was quickly released.

In order to “escape him” and get away from the man who she discovered was working as a forklift operator, Reesa Teesa eventually moved away and changed her number.

As you can imagine, social media has lotssssss to say about Reesa Teesa’s TikTok story and they think that a movie could be in the works for the woman who’s currently dominating timelines.

What do YOU thint about Reesa Teesa’s viral #WhoTFDidIMarry TikTok story?