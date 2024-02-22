Bossip Video

A new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race is on the way and we’ve got an exclusive look at the reading challenge that someone is seriously slaying!

Source: Drag Race / MTV

Last episode we saw the season 16 Queens destroy the “The Sound of Rusic!” Rusical and Megami unfortunately go home.

Now the 9 remaining ladies are moving on as they get one step closer to the crown.

Ru tells the queens that it’s time for something everyone always looks forward to; the reading mini-challenge!

“The library is about to be open because reading is, what? Fundamental!” says Ru.

Source: Drag Race / Drag Race

Ru gives the girls some glasses so they can get extra shady and the challenge begins.

Q goes after Dawn and Mhi’ya Iman LePaige with her reads…

Source: Drag Race / Drag Race

while Plane Jane blasts Sapphira Cristál and Q.

Source: Drag Race / Drag Race

Then things get especially shade when it’s Xunami Muse’s turn.

Xunami lays into Plane Jane (who she apparently has a crush on), Sapphira, and even Ru!

“She’s like the Morgan Freeman of Drag!” says Xunami. “No, wait, that’s RuPaul!”

Source: Drag Race / Drag Race

Whew, chile! The shaaaaade!

Ultimately Xunami is the winner and she’s ecstatic.

“B***, not me winning the reading challenge!” she says.

Source: Drag Race / Drag Race

The clip ends with Ru announcing that it’s time for the highly anticipated Snatch Game!

“You impersonate a celebrity and make me laugh, simple as that!” says Ru. “What could go wrong?”

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / Drag Race

Take an exclusive look below.

Drag Race Season 16 Episode 8 First Lewk ðŸ•¶ï¸ðŸ“š | RuPaul’s Drag Race

Don’t miss an all-new Drag Race FRIDAY at 8p on MTV! ðŸ

