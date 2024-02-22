Bossip Video

A new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race is on the way and we’ve got an exclusive look at the reading challenge that someone is seriously slaying!

Last episode we saw the season 16 Queens destroy the “The Sound of Rusic!” Rusical and Megami unfortunately go home.

Now the 9 remaining ladies are moving on as they get one step closer to the crown.

Ru tells the queens that it’s time for something everyone always looks forward to; the reading mini-challenge!

“The library is about to be open because reading is, what? Fundamental!” says Ru.

Ru gives the girls some glasses so they can get extra shady and the challenge begins.

Q goes after Dawn and Mhi’ya Iman LePaige with her reads…

while Plane Jane blasts Sapphira Cristál and Q.

Then things get especially shade when it’s Xunami Muse’s turn.

Xunami lays into Plane Jane (who she apparently has a crush on), Sapphira, and even Ru!

“She’s like the Morgan Freeman of Drag!” says Xunami. “No, wait, that’s RuPaul!”

Whew, chile! The shaaaaade!

Ultimately Xunami is the winner and she’s ecstatic.

“B***, not me winning the reading challenge!” she says.

The clip ends with Ru announcing that it’s time for the highly anticipated Snatch Game!

“You impersonate a celebrity and make me laugh, simple as that!” says Ru. “What could go wrong?”

Take an exclusive look below.

Drag Race Season 16 Episode 8 First Lewk ðŸ•¶ï¸ðŸ“š | RuPaul’s Drag Race





