The couple that twins together

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross teamed up with luxury blended Scotch Whiskey brand Chivas Regal to celebrate the launch of a limited-edition Golden Hour Glow Up set featuring matching luxe tracksuits from global fashion house Falguni Shane Peacock.

Known for their elegant craftsmanship, the husband-and-wife fashion duo drew creative inspiration from Chivas’ United is the New Gold campaign to create an at-home Black tie dress code for modern power couples.

“United is the New Gold celebrates the wealth of togetherness and we’re thrilled with Falguni and Shane’s creative interpretation, whose global success is a true testament to what can be accomplished as a pair,” says Emily Lane, Chivas Brand Director at Pernod Ricard USA. “The striking tracksuits blend boldness, modernity and status – while still flexing the luxury and distinguished heritage long associated with Chivas. This partnership elevates the notion of couple style and delivers the perfect backdrop for that Golden Hour timeframe – when partners can switch off from the grind and reclaim a moment of connection.”

The tailored tracksuit incorporates Falguni Shane Peacock’s signature elegance with high-quality fabric infusing black and gold colorways that draw on Chivas’ brand world.

Each set features the same heart-shaped “Luckenbooth” logo depicted on Chivas Regal bottles worldwide–an ancient Celtic symbol representing love and togetherness.

“This partnership with Chivas feels so authentic to us and who we are as a couple and team that proudly supports each other and our shared success,” said Falguni and Shane Peacock, Founders of Falguni Shane Peacock. “This collaboration delves into the playful concept of Black Tie at-home that is relaxed, yet still elicits luxury cues through the lens of our design aesthetic – a tailored tracksuit that is also perfect for lounging.”

Coordinating couples can experience their own Chivas ritual with the limited edition Golden Hour Glow Up Cocktail Gift Set which includes two luxe tracksuits, along with ingredients to create the ideal Golden Hour cocktail at home: the Chivas Gold Rush.

