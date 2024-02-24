Bossip Video

Class is back in session for Hillman graduates as the legendary cast of the beloved sitcom A Different World has announced plans to reunite at HBCUs near you!

According to PEOPLE, the cast will celebrate the show’s 35th anniversary on a 10-city HBCU tour starting this month.

As usual, Denise Huxtable will not be in attendance; however, cast mates Jasmine Guy, who iconically portrayed Whitley Gilbert Wayne, Charnele Brown, who played Kimberly ‘Kim’ Reese, Kadeem Hardison, who taught us the right way to bag a baddie as Dwayne Cleophus Wayne, Dawnn Lewis who kept it grown as Jaleesa Vinson Taylor, Cree Summer who immortalized Winifred ‘Freddie’ Brooks in the TV landscape, Glynn Turman who gave tough love as Col. Bradford ‘Brad’ Taylor and Sinbad who kept us laughing as Walter Oakes, are all slated to make appearances by way of panels and other events.

The show’s famed producer, Debbie Allen, will participate in the planned celebrations, the outlet reports.

The fun festivities kick off on Feb. 29 at the Atlanta University Center for students at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman University. Tentative stops also include Howard University, Alabama State University and Tuskegee University. The tour will also act as a way to provide scholarship opportunities for HBCU students in partnership with Cisco and Wells Fargo.

A website for the tour states,

“Our mission goes beyond nostalgia. We’re on a quest to raise awareness and enrollment for HBCUs nationwide. By leveraging the star power and cultural impact of A Different World, we aim to inspire a new generation to choose HBCUs as their academic homes. We’re not just telling a story; we’re rewriting the narrative.”

A Different World ran on NBC for six seasons.