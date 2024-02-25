Bossip Video

The city of Flint lost a phenomenal and forthright Councilman, Eric Mays, who died on Saturday of natural causes.

The city announced Mays’ death Saturday evening. He passed away at age 65 due to natural causes after an illness, according to ABC News.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley spoke about his impact on the city, saying, “Mays’ bold and courageous service” made him beloved among his constituents in the First Ward. Mays’ “strong presence” will be missed at City Hall.”

“This is a tremendous loss for our community and a shock to all friends and family,” Neeley said. “As our community grieves during this difficult time, on behalf of Councilman Mays’ family, we ask that community members respect their privacy and allow them time and space to mourn. We continue to lift the family in prayer.”

In honor of Mays’ passing, Neeley ordered flags to fly at half-staff at Flint City Hall beginning Monday.

Eric Mays’ Legacy As A Leader In Flint, Michighan

Mays served the First Ward on the Flint City Council for over a decade, consistently earning the highest number of votes among council members, indicating enduring popularity among constituents. He initially took office in November 2013, succeeding Anita Brown to represent the city’s northwest side. Mays secured his third term in November 2021 as First Ward voters reaffirmed their support.

He held the position of council president for a portion of 2021 and served as the chairman of the influential Finance Committee in 2018. In 2022, Mays ran for mayor but was unsuccessful, facing off against former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and the current mayor, Neeley.

Flint City Council President Ladel Lewis spoke about his dedication and commitment to the community.

“Councilman Mays was not only a dedicated public servant but also a tireless champion for the people of Flint. His unwavering commitment to the betterment of our community has left an indelible mark, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Throughout Mays’ tenure on the council, Flint navigated the water crisis, transitioning from state emergency management to regain local governance. He stood out as one of the most vocal advocates demanding justice for his constituents.

At the time of his passing, Mays was under a three-month suspension from the council. However, his legal counsel was actively challenging the council’s authority to restrict his attendance at meetings.

BOSSIP sends their condolences to the city of Flint and Mays’ family and friends.