BOSSIP spoke with Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes about the new Tyler Perry erotic thriller, nude scenes, and meeting just a day before shooting together.

“We did it,” Kelly Rowland told BOSSIP when asked how she and her co-star feel about nude scenes.

But the steamy sex scene at the center of the film that has everyone talking could easily have fallen flat had the chemistry been off between the pair.

“Actually we met the day before we started shooting and immediately when Trevante and I embraced, I felt respected, I felt safe, I felt comfortable,” Rowland told BOSSIP. “I texted Tyler right afterwards and I said, ‘This is going to work!’ Because the truth is you never know what’s going to happen. I could have been like, ‘Oh my God, felt nothing’ But… it was amazing.”

In addition to acting, Trevante Rhodes is also a painter so we had to ask him about embodying a role that could bring both worlds together.

“It was amazing, like I said earlier, that scene you were speaking on, Tyler sent us, if you pay attention to the last frame there’s a still shot. So Tyler sent us that still shot. He said, he wanted to get there but he didn’t know how he was going to get there. And you know, we knew how to get there, so you know, I love painting.”

Mea Culpa also marks a new era for Kelly Rowland as a leading lady and producer.

“I wanna continue, it’s so much fun to be able to just have a space and knowing everything that goes on screen,” Rowland told BOSSIP. “It’s just so exciting, from lighting to wardrobe to hair, and the storytelling and the makeup and like certain inflections, in certain places… The characters, the cast, all of that, just shows up on screen and it’s just a another way to continue to tell these colorful stories about us.”

Rhodes also had great things to say about having Rowland both as a producer and scene partner.

“She’s the best,” Rhodes told BOSSIP. “I tell her all the time, she was a great number one for it to be her first time. She was a great #1, so it was a good job.”

She definitely knocked it out of the park — along with the rest of the stellar cast.

Mea Culpa is streaming now on Netflix.